China and the United States’ top diplomats will meet later this week as rivalry intensifies between the two nations and tensions grow over North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme.

Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi will visit the US from Thursday to Friday at the invitation of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang announced late on Monday.

The talks come amid increasing trade and military tensions between the two countries.

Geng said in a statement that China and the US had recently expressed willingness to maintain and strengthen contacts and exchanges. Yang would exchange views on issues related to Sino-US relations as well as international and regional matters of mutual concern, Geng added.

The trip also comes amid media speculation in Washington that the Trump administration is considering a “bloody nose” limited military strike against North Korea.

Any move would be part of the US’ “maximum pressure” policy that emphasises tougher economic sanctions against Pyongyang and possible military action.

The speculation comes in spite of hope of peace talks after the announcement that one of North Korea’s highest ranking officials, Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, is leading his government’s official delegation to South Korea. His visit will coincide with the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

In the run-up to Yang’s visit, US President Donald Trump labelled China as a rival of the US during his state-of-the-union address.

Tillerson also expressed unease about China’s rising influence over Latin America last week before a trip to the region, which is traditionally seen as the US’ backyard.

The imminent prospect of a trade war between the world’s two largest economies has also cast uncertainty over ties, with Trump long accusing China of unfair trade practices.