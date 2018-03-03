China vows to work with other nations to counter Trump tariffs

The Chinese government says it will work with other nations to safeguard its interests after US President Donald Trump vowed to impose high tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, including shipments from China.

The move to impose tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium would “seriously damage multilateral trade mechanisms represented by the World Trade Organisation and will surely have a huge impact on the normal international trade order”, Wang Hejun, head of the Ministry of Commerce’s trade remedy and investigation bureau, said in a statement late on Friday.

“If the final measures of the United States hurt Chinese interests, China will work with other affected countries in taking measures to safeguard its own rights and interests,” the statement said.

Trump has defended the plans, saying on Twitter on Friday that “trade wars are good and easy to win” when the US is losing billions of dollars in trade.

The announcement that tariffs are to imposed came as Liu He, the most trusted economic adviser of President Xi Jinping, is in the US to try to defuse trade tensions between the two nations.

Liu has met US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, National Economic Council director Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Washington.

A White House spokeswoman said both sides “held frank conversations”.

“We expressed concerns about the trade deficit, lack of reciprocal treatment for US companies, issues related to transfers of technology and market access barriers in China,” she said. “We continue to be open to an exchange of ideas on how to resolve these concerns.”

China had hoped Liu’s trip would lead to a resumption in suspended “economic dialogue” talks with the US and a halt to the threat of trade sanctions against Beijing.

Trump’s efforts to protect domestic companies from what his administration considers unfair Chinese trading practices could derail a US$250 billion package of business deals announced when the US president visited Beijing in November, according to Andrew Mertha, a specialist in Chinese politics at Cornell University in the US.

As part of the package of deals the US president trumpeted in Beijing last year, China Aviation Supplies Holding announced an order for 260 narrow-body Boeing jets and 40 wide-bodied aircraft.

US chip maker Qualcomm announced non-binding memorandums of understanding with Chinese smartphone vendors Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo – all of them current customers – to sell about US$12 billion in semiconductors over three years.

“The timing of President Trump’s announcement may have been satisfying to the China hawks in his administration like [White House adviser] Peter Navarro and Robert Lighthizer, but it comes at a particularly inconvenient time for [President Xi Jinping], whose own controversial steps toward power consolidation are to be further enshrined next week,” said Mertha, referring to a proposal to scrap the limit on presidential terms in China.

Additional reporting by Robert Delaney