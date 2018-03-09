China’s steel and metals sector demanded on Friday that the government retaliate against the United States for imposing heavy tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

The China Iron and Steel Association and the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association said in separate statements the government should take counter measures against US products.

The penalties should cover steel, coal, agriculture, consumer electronics, recycled aluminium and luxury consumer goods, the statements said.

US President Donald Trump has signed off on tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium imports.

Trump signs off on sweeping tariffs, singling out ‘unfair’ China

The move was sparked warnings of a trade war with China and US allies in Europe, but Canada – which represents 41 per cent of US steel imports – and Mexico are exempted from the tariffs.

Wang Hejun, head of the trade remedy and investigation bureau at China’s Ministry of Commerce, said on Friday that most US’ steel and aluminium imports were for civilian use and the US move was trade protectionism under the guise of national security.

“The US abused the ‘national security exemption’ clause, which causes reckless damage to the multilateral trade system represented by the World Trade Organisation and is set to strike heavily on the normal global trade order. China firmly opposes his,” said Wang.

“China will take forceful measures after assessing China’s losses by the US measure to firmly defend its reasonable interests,” he said.

Wang called on the US to respect the authority of the international trade system and revoke the measures.

The China Iron and Steel Association said: “Trump’s behaviour is a challenge to the global steel industry and will definitely encounter opposition from more countries.”

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused the US on Thursday of using the “wrong remedy” to tackle trade disputes and vowed to take action.

The steel and aluminium tariffs have drawn a global backlash and sources say the European Union is working on counter measures.

China only accounts for about three per cent of steel imports to US, but it is widely expected that the Trump administration may further launch trade sanctions against China in the coming weeks.

Donald Trump has a point on steel tariffs, but does he have a solution?

Trump has repeatedly accused Beijing of adopting trade practices which unfairly penalise US firms, boosting America’s trade deficit with China.

A US government investigation is also underway into claims of widespread theft of American companies’ intellectual property by Chinese firms.