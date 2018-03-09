Chinese President Xi Jinping praised his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday for his “positive gesture” to resolve the Korean peninsula nuclear crisis, after Trump agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In a phone conversation with Trump on Friday, Xi said the situation on the Korean peninsula had improved and he hoped the US and North Korea could engage in direct dialogue as soon as possible.

China calls for US, North Korea to show ‘political courage’ to ease nuclear tension, welcomes Trump-Kim talks

“We hope that all relevant parties can make positive gestures and refrain from actions that prevent the situation on the Korean peninsula from calming down,” Xi was quoted by state-run broadcaster CCTV as saying.

Xi said the North Korea nuclear crisis could only be resolved through political and diplomatic means.

Trump was quoted as saying that North Korea had sent a positive signal to defuse tensions, and that talks between Washington and Pyongyang would benefit all parties involved.

Xi and Trump also discussed the development of Sino-US relations, and both leaders said the two nations had to properly manage their disputes, CCTV reported.

In a surprise move, Trump agreed to Kim’s offer for talks on Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme, Chung Eui-yong, head of South Korea’s presidential National Security Office, said in Washington on Friday.

He said Kim wanted to meet Trump as “soon as possible” and that Trump said “he would meet Kim Jong-un by May to achieve permanent denuclearisation” of the Korean peninsula.

Timeline: 16 key North Korea events that marked rocky road to Kim-Trump summit

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later confirmed Chung’s comments. She said Trump would “meet with Kim Jong-un at a place and time to be determined. We look forward to the denuclearisation of North Korea. In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain”.