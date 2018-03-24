China has formally warned the United States that it is prepared to defend its interests after President Donald Trump’s administration announced plans to impose US$60 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports.

Vice-Premier Liu He gave the warning to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a telephone call on Saturday, the Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

Trump announced the penalties after a US government investigation alleged that Chinese firms have stolen US companies’ intellectual property.

Liu’s call marks the first high-level contact between the two governments since Trump announced the tariffs on Thursday.

The US levies have increased fears of a trade war between the US and China, the world’s two biggest economies.

Liu, who was appointed a vice-premier earlier this month in charge of economics and finance, also leads Chinese negotiations with the US on economy and trade.

Trump tariffs are ‘bid to force China’s hand because it failed to convince US it was sincere about opening up economy’

Xinhua quoted Liu as telling Mnuchin the investigation into China’s alleged breaches of intellectual property rights was against international trade rules and “not beneficial to the global interest”.

“China is prepared to defend its national interests. We hope both sides be rational and work hard to maintain the stability in the overall China-US trade relationship,” said Liu.

The Xinhua report said both sides agreed to maintain communications over the issue.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry announced plans on Friday to levy 15 per cent tariffs on 120 types of US products, including fruit, wine and steel pipes, worth US$977 million.

It also plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs on another eight categories of products worth US$2 billion, including pork and recycled aluminium.

Trump said on Thursday the tariffs were targeting what he called Beijing’s economic aggression following a six-month-long investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

A senior US official speaking on condition of anonymity said the tariff plans were also designed to counter the threat of China emerging as a major technological competitor.

China to levy tariffs on US agricultural and steel products after US$60 billion Trump penalties

The official added that China had failed to fulfil a 100-day plan agreed by the two countries last year to further open China’s financial services and agriculture markets, citing slow progress on electronic payment systems and biotech approvals.

The US said on Thursday it would release details of the products to be levied within 15 days.

It is expected the products will include those covered in the Made in China 2025 plan, a strategy from Beijing to make the country more self-sufficient in a range of technologies, including new energy vehicles, aerospace, aviation and maritime engineering equipment, robotics and cloud computing.