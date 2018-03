China’s air force said on Sunday it had held another round of drills in the disputed South China Sea and the Western Pacific after passing though Japan’s southern islands, and called such exercises the best preparation for war.

The country is in the midst of an ambitious military modernisation programme overseen by President Xi Jinping with a heavy focus on its air force and navy, from building stealth fighters to adding aircraft carriers.

Beijing insists it has no hostile intent, but its sabre-rattling in the busy South China Sea, and around Taiwan, has touched a nerve in the region and in Washington.

Beijing accuses US of ‘serious provocation’ after destroyer sails through disputed South China Sea

In a statement, the air force said H-6K bombers and Su-30 and Su-35 fighters, among other aircraft, carried out combat patrols over the South China Sea and exercises in the Western Pacific after passing over the Miyako Strait, which lies between two southern Japanese islands.

It did not say when the exercises took place or specify which parts of the South China Sea or the Western Pacific.

In a freedom of navigation operation on Friday, a US Navy destroyer came within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island China has built in the South China Sea, provoking condemnation from Beijing, which claims most of the strategic waterway.

Sending Su-35 fighters over the South China Sea helps to increase the air force’s ability to fight far out at sea, it said in the statement on its microblog.

Why Asean wants a code of conduct for the skies over the South China Sea

Flying across the Miyako Strait, which also sits to the northeast of the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own, accorded with international law and practice, it said.

“Air Force exercises are rehearsals for future wars and are the most direct preparation for combat,” it said.

The more exercises China conducted far from its shores the better it would be positioned as “an important force for managing and controlling crises, containing war and winning battles”, it said.