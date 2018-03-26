A high ranking North Korean official is believed to have arrived in Beijing on Monday, marking the first time a senior figure from the restive state has travelled to China since Kim Jong-un came to power.

While it has yet to be confirmed if the person is Kim himself, the security arrangements suggest it is someone of great significance.

At the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, where foreign dignitaries usually stay, there has been a marked increase in police activity, with a large number of officers and about 50 vehicles seen in the area. Nearby roads have been cordoned off.

Sources said that security had also been stepped up in recent days in Dandong, Liaoning province, a city in northeastern China that borders North Korea, in preparation for a train carrying the official passing through.

Beijing has yet to confirm whether a North Korean official is visiting. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was unaware of the issue.

The Kyodo news agency cited unnamed sources as saying the official’s visit was aimed at improving ties with Beijing.

Relations between Pyongyang and Beijing have been strained as a result of North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and missile launches. North Korea was dismayed that China endorsed United Nations Security Council resolutions, and Pyongyang has never sent a high-level official to its long-time ally under Kim’s rule.

If the mystery guest turned out to be Kim himself, it would also be his first foreign visit since becoming North Korea’s supreme leader in 2011.

In Beijing, a car with a diplomatic number plate allocated to the North Korean embassy was spotted on Monday near the Great Hall of the People, Kyodo reported.

News of the official’s visit comes amid easing tensions on the Korean peninsula, after officials from the North and South agreed to hold talks, and United States President Donald Trump gave the green light for direct negotiations with Kim.

The plan for Trump and Kim to meet triggered concerns in Beijing that China’s influence over Pyongyang was diminishing. But former Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida said China still had a significant role to play on the North Korean nuclear issue.

The subject of Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions was likely to be high on the agenda at an upcoming summit between China, South Korea and Japan, which was likely to be held in early May in Tokyo, Fumio Kishida told the South China Morning Post.

Kishida said that as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, and North Korea’s main trading partner, China retained considerable leverage over Pyongyang.

“The most important item on the agenda [for the trilateral summit] is peace and stability in Asia, including the North Korea issue. This is the area where the three countries have to work together,” he said on the sidelines of an investment conference last week. “China’s influence over North Korea remains quite significant.”

The move by China, which accounts for more than 90 per cent of North Korea’s foreign trade, to ban imports of textiles and seafood, and exports of oil products from its secretive neighbour in compliance with United Nations sanctions was welcomed, Kishida said.

“China is taking proactive measures to implement the decisions of the United Nations. We welcome those efforts,” he said. “To solve the North Korea issue, China has to work together with the rest of the world.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping met South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-yong last month, and said that the North Korean nuclear crisis was at a crossroads, and that Washington and Pyongyang should hold direct talks as soon as possible.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Moscow on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss “key international and regional issues” with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

Additional reporting by Minnie Chan