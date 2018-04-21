China has welcomed North Korea’s decision to suspend nuclear tests and close a nuclear test site, saying it could help ease tension on the Korean peninsula.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Saturday that China supported efforts by North Korea to address concerns with other countries through dialogue.

Lu also said Beijing hoped Pyongyang could make progress on economic development.

The comments came after North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un’s announcement at a Central Committee meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea on Friday that he would stop nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic rocket tests from April 21. Pyongyang would also dismantle a northern nuclear testing ground, according to a report from state-owned Korean Central News Agency.

“[North Korea] will never use nuclear weapons nor transfer nuclear weapons or nuclear technology under any circumstances unless there are nuclear threats and nuclear provocations against [North Korea],” Kim was quoted as saying.

But Kim did not say what he would do with his arsenal of existing nuclear warheads.

Kim is expected to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday and US President Donald Trump next month.