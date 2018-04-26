China has offered to take part in US President Donald Trump’s US$1.5 trillion plan to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure, saying it would complement Beijing’s own Belt and Road Initiative.

Yang Chuantang, party secretary of the Transport Ministry, made the remarks in Beijing at the ninth China-US Transportation Forum on Thursday.

“We are willing to work with the US side, under the framework of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the US plan for rebuilding infrastructure,” said Yang.

The forum was attended by US Transport Secretary Elaine Chao, who is the first cabinet member from the Trump administration to visit China since the two countries started a heated tit-for-tat over trade.

Chao – who also met Yang Jiechi, one of the country’s most senior diplomats, and Premier Li Keqiang during her visit– did not make any reference to the recent trade conflicts between the two countries at the forum, nor did she respond to the offer for China to participate in Trump’s infrastructure plan.

In February the president unveiled his plan to spend US$1.5 trillion on repairing and upgrading America’s infrastructure, but only US$200 billion will come from direct federal spending.

“America’s infrastructure needs have been neglected,” Chao said.

“The goal is to partner with other groups such as state and local governments, as well as allowing the private sector to address these needs.”

The proposal, which was part of Trump’s populist campaign promise to “make America great again”, has yet to advance through Congress owing to disputes over funding.

A Chinese transport ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed scepticism over whether the Trump administration would be able to push through the plan.

“In China, when we have a plan, we do it. But you can’t say the same for the US,” said the official who refused to be named. “Obama also had an infrastructure plan, but not much was achieved.”

A state-led push characterised by strong political and financial commitments has helped China make major upgrades to its transport infrastructure over the last decade.

With the help of technology transfer agreements between its state-owned rail companies and foreign suppliers eager to gain access to the market, China has built the world’s largest high-speed rail network, which has now become a symbol of the country’s technological progress and source of national pride.

China also began to export its technology and products in recent years, including contracts won by the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation to build subway carriages for Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

But China’s “railway diplomacy” also hit the buffers when a US private company, Nevada-based XpressWest, called off a joint venture with China Railway International (CRI) over the deal for the link between Las Vegas and Los Angeles in 2016.