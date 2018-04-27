China said the historic summit between the leaders of the two Koreas on Friday was a significant step towards ensuring long-term peace and stability on the Korean peninsula.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying gave the assessment after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had a private conversation for the first time.

“Disasters are never powerful enough to separate real brothers, and a smile is all they need to eliminate resentment,” Hua said.

“It is a historic moment for a North Korean leader to cross the border, and we give our positive affirmation to the political decision and courage of the two leaders.”

Kim crossed over to the southern side of the world’s most heavily armed border on Friday morning to meet Moon. The two leaders shook hands and inspected an honour guard before holding a closed-door discussion on nuclear issues.

Kim Jong-un offers to visit South Korea president Moon Jae-in’s official Seoul residence as historic summit continues

Washington also said it was “hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean peninsula”.

“[We look] forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald J Trump and Kim Jong-un in the coming weeks,” the White House said.

Tensions over the Korean peninsula rose last year after Pyongyang’s repeated nuclear and missile tests, which prompted sanctions from the United Nations Security Council.

But those strains eased when Seoul and Pyongyang agreed to talks earlier this year. Kim is also expected to meet Trump in May or June.

Meanwhile, the White House released photos of Mike Pompeo, the newly confirmed US secretary of state, meeting Kim over the Easter weekend.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Pompeo had not expected to meet Kim but their meeting ended up lasting more than an hour.

“It was more than a hello,” Trump said. “They got along ... It was very, very secret. Very, very quiet.”

In Japan, a top government spokesman said Tokyo wanted constructive discussions towards resolving various issues at the inter-Korean summit.

Chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said the issues should include the abductions of Japanese citizens, and nuclear and missile development.

Kim Jong-un will use nuclear weapons to push for more from West, ex-South Korean negotiator says

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government sees the past abduction of Japanese nationals as a priority. In a phone call earlier this week, Abe asked Moon to raise the issue during the summit with Kim.

The Japanese government officially recognises 17 people as having been kidnapped by the North in the 1970s and 1980s. Five of them were returned in 2002, but North Korea insists eight have died and the other four never entered its territory.

Associated Press and Kyodo