The two Koreas have pledged to cease all hostilities between the two sides and affirmed their goal of “complete” denuclearisation after the two leaders wrapped up their historic summit on Friday.

A statement said practical measures would be taken to prevent accidental military conflicts, and cooperate with the international community to achieve a nuclear-free peninsula.

They also agreed that South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in would visit Pyongyang sometime this autumn.

The day’s highly orchestrated events began when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walked across the border to shake hands with Moon.

The South Korean leader briefly stepped across the border into North Korea after shaking hands with Kim, one of a number of symbolic acts throughout the day.

Kim also expressed his desire to visit Moon’s official residence, the Blue House, “at any time” if an invitation was extended, said Yoon Yong-chan, a South Korean presidential official.

“The South and the North have agreed that the main measures taken by North Korea are very meaningful and important measures for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, and agreed to fulfil their responsibilities and roles,” the declaration said.

The statement also said the two Koreas would try to set up trilateral meetings with the US, or quadrilateral meetings which would also include China, some time this year.

All “hostile acts”, including loudspeaker broadcasts and leaflet drops, will be stopped at the Military Demilitarised Zone by May 1.

The statement said a joint liaison office will be set up in the North Korean town of Gaeseong “to facilitate close consultation between the authorities as well as smooth exchanges and cooperation”.

The statement said the two leaders would have regular meetings and direct telephone contact, while there will be “frequent meetings between the two militaries to work together to establish a “permanent peace regime” in the peninsula.

The two sides will also convene the Inter-Korean Red Cross Meeting to solve humanitarian issues including the reunion of families separated by the border.

The statement also said the two sides would proceed with a family reunion programme on National Liberation Day, August 15.

