US President Donald Trump said he hoped to be with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the not too distant future as a high-level American delegation arrived in Beijing for talks aimed at averting a trade war with China.

Trump said in a tweet a “great financial team” from the US was in Beijing trying to negotiate a level playing field on trade.

“I look forward to being with President Xi in the not too distant future. We will always have a good (great) relationship!” said Trump.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is leading the talks for the US and arrived in Beijing on Thursday. The discussions, led by Vice-Premier Liu He for Beijing, will cover American concerns, including forced technology transfers and the US trade deficit with China.

“Thrilled to be here,” Mnuchin told reporters on arriving at his hotel, while making no further comment.

The US embassy in Beijing said the delegation would meet Chinese officials for two days, as well as hold talks with the US Ambassador in China, Terry Branstad.

The US delegation planned to leave on Friday evening, the statement added.

A Chinese government official close to the talks said on Wednesday Beijing would not succumb to US pressure to change its industrial policy nor offer major concessions over the US trade deficit.

A commentary by the state-run Xinhua news agency said the US should not set any preconditions for talks and show sincerity in its negotiations.

The Global Times, published by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily, said it hoped the talks were the start of a resolution to the trade disputes.

“Washington and Beijing should be clear: neither side can scare the other down. Negotiations are the best way to resolve the problem.”

