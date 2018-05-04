Two US pilots have been injured as a result of Chinese nationals shining military grade laser pointers into their eyes as they came in to land at an American base in Djibouti, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The injuries came amid a series of similar incidents dating back weeks, and officials have issued a formal diplomatic complaint demanding Beijing investigate the acts, spokeswoman Dana White said.

US warns airmen to beware of laser attacks in Djibouti

“They are very serious incidents,” White said. “This activity poses a true threat to our airmen.”

In one case, two pilots on a C-130 cargo plane suffered minor eye injuries as they came in to land at the base in the Horn of Africa nation, another spokeswoman, Major Sheryll Klinkel said.

Located at Djibouti international airport, the US military’s Camp Lemmonier base is its only permanent facility in Africa. It is used largely for counterterrorism operations in East Africa and Yemen.

China last year opened a naval base in Djibouti, only a few miles from the US facility, marking the first overseas base for Beijing’s rapidly growing military.

White said she was “confident” that whoever had shone the high-powered lasers was Chinese. Officials told The Wall Street Journal that the laser was likely to have come from the Chinese base.

On Wednesday Chinese military observers told the ﻿South China Morning Post that the lasers might have been used to scare off birds near the airfield or disrupt possible spy drones, rather than targeting foreign pilots.

They also pointed out that China is a signatory to the Protocol on Blinding Laser Weapons, which bans the use of lasers that cause permanent blindness.

“The Chinese and US bases in Djibouti are really close, so one could disturb the other if the two sides don’t have a proper communication mechanism,” said Zhou Chenming, a Beijing-based military analyst.

Zhou noted that China has already publicly demonstrated its use of laser weapons against drones at air exhibitions.

The Chinese military base in Djibouti is just a few miles northwest of Camp Lemonnier, the only permanent US military base in Africa and home to 4,000 US military personnel.

Camp Lemonnier was established after the 9/11 attacks, and is mainly used as a counterterrorism hub in the region. A 2013 Washington Post report said the Djibouti government had forced it to stop drone flights – which numbered up to 16 a day – from the base due to safety fears and relocate its unmanned spy aircraft to a more remote location.