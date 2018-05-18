US President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He on Thursday to discuss the simmering bilateral dispute threatening more than US$200 billion in trade, the top White House economic adviser said.

The meeting between Trump and his Chinese counterpart’s top economic aide, taking place on the first day of a two-day visit by Liu, was not on the White House schedule or mentioned in the US State Department’s recent announcement about the trip.

“The president is meeting with Liu this afternoon,” National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow told White House reporters. “It means that there’s great interest here in furthering the deal and furthering negotiations and trying to reach some remedies regarding unfair and illegal trading practices.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is leading the trade negotiations, along with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, whose department is currently holding hearings in Washington with US companies and industry associations about proposed punitive tariffs on imports from China.

In its statement about the talks, the State Department said additional senior administration officials would also participate.

Liu‘s trip to America is his second in three months and follows the recent visit to Beijing by the US delegation led by Mnuchin, which ended without tangible achievements.

Liu’s visit is the latest stage in near-continuous negotiations aimed at preventing a tariff war from going into effect. The trade representative’s office (USTR) could start levying punitive import taxes US$50 billion worth of Chinese goods any time after a period of hearings and public feedback ends next Tuesday.

China retaliated against USTR’s plan by announcing tariffs on an equivalent amount of US imports. Trump then threatened to target another US$100 billion worth of Chinese goods.

When Mnuchin’s team held talks with Liu earlier this month, it resulted only in an agreement to continue negotiating. Chinese President Xi Jinping did not meet anyone from the US delegation during that trip.

Mid-level officials from China’s commerce ministry met with their counterparts in Washington last week to prepare for Liu’s arrival, reportedly looking for ways to trim the US trade deficit with China by US$200 billion.

China’s state news agency Xinhua reported earlier Thursday that Liu met US elder statesman Henry Kissinger and US lawmakers including Orrin Hatch, the longest serving Republican senator, shortly after arriving in Washington.

Lie “will actively explore a proper settlement of the trade issues so as to secure a healthy development of the economic and trade ties between Beijing and Washington”, Xinhua said.

Hatch, the Utah senator who is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, issued a statement saying that he emphasised to Liu “the importance of respecting intellectual property rights and the ability of American businesses to export and do business in China without being forced to transfer technology to Chinese companies – goals I share with the Trump administration.”

Regulations in China that force foreign companies operating there to transfer intellectual property and proprietary technology to joint venture partners, as well as Beijing’s state-directed financial support for domestic technology companies, prompted Trump to order USTR to draw up its tariff plan against China.

“While imposing tariffs would harm both countries, the theft of American intellectual property in China is a persistent and serious problem that must stop,” Hatch added.