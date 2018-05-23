A US government employee in southern China has reported abnormal sensations of sound and pressure, the State Department said on Wednesday, in a case that recalls the mystery illness that hit American diplomats serving in Cuba.

In an emailed notice to American citizens in China, the department said it was not currently known what had caused the symptoms in the city of Guangzhou, where an American consulate is located.

“A US government employee in China recently reported subtle and vague, but abnormal, sensations of sound and pressure,” the notice said.

“The US government is taking these reports seriously and has informed its official staff in China of this event.”

The department said it was not aware of any similar situations in China, either within the diplomatic community or among other American citizens.

In Cuba, the US reported that some of its diplomatic personnel and family members experienced a range of ailments, some after hearing an unusual sound.

For most, the symptoms occurred around May 2017.

The still-unexplained incidents sparked a rift in US-Cuban relations, while investigators have pursued theories including a sonic attack, electromagnetic weapon or flawed spying device.