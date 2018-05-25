The surprise cancellation of the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has raised fears in China of a military crisis on its doorstep, diplomatic observers say.

Trump’s decision to put on hold what would have been a historic meeting with Kim would also push Pyongyang closer to Beijing, adding to Washington’s already mounting suspicions about the rapprochement between the neighbours, analysts said.

Cheng Xiaohe, a North Korea specialist at Renmin University in Beijing, said China was willing to facilitate talks between the United States and North Korea but it would be in a difficult position if Washington and Pyongyang confronted each other again.

“China cannot afford confrontations with the US over trade, the military and how affairs on the Korean peninsula should be managed,” Cheng said.

The meeting between Trump and Kim was originally scheduled for June 12 in Singapore but in a sudden announcement on Thursday, Trump said the “tremendous anger and open hostility” displayed by North Korea made it inappropriate to hold the talks.

The Pentagon then said it was ready to respond to any “provocative actions” from North Korea.

Zhang Liangui, a specialist in North Korean affairs at the Central Party School, said China was concerned the US might step up interceptions of ships suspected of violating United Nations sanctions on North Korea, tensions that could escalate to military action.

“[The cancellation of the summit] shows that the US and North Korea remain deeply divided over the path to denuclearisation,” Zhang said.

The Chinese foreign ministry has urged the US and North Korea to be patient and show goodwill, saying Beijing still wants the summit to go ahead.

“A summit between the leaders of the US and North Korea would play a key role in denuclearisation. We hope both North Korea and the US will treasure the recent positive developments, be patient and make positive gestures,” ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Friday.

Michael Kovrig, a senior adviser for North East Asia for the International Crisis Group, said China’s role in the future of the Korean peninsula would be strengthened because Kim would look to Beijing for economic support and guarantees for his regime.

“Kim is already trying to move closer to China, and further uncertainty about the US will likely make him more willing to offer concessions to Beijing,” Kovrig said. “If Kim refrains from further testing and demonstrates good behaviour, while blaming the US for being unreasonable, he could encourage China, South Korea and Russia to lobby for loosening of sanctions, either formally, or through less rigorous implementation and enforcement.”

Critics said the initial decision for the two leaders to meet was made in haste and without taking into account the deep strategic distrust and divisions over the path to a nuclear-free Korean peninsula.

The strategic distrust appears to have grown with Kim’s trip to Dalian, Liaoning province, in early May for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Before the cancellation, Trump hinted that China might be playing North Korea and the US off each other, calling Xi a “world-class poker player” who had influenced Kim.

“The US has been increasingly sceptical towards China as they think the meeting in Dalian with President Xi may have changed Kim Jong-un’s mind,” Nanjing University international relations professor Zhu Feng said. “The US thinks China might have spoiled the [summit] plan.”

Zhu said China should clarify its strategic intentions with the Trump administration.

“China needs to maintain communication with the US and clarify that it is not in our interest for the meeting to be cancelled,” he said.

Bilahari Kausikan, ambassador-at-large at Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that while it was unclear whether China had changed Kim’s mind, the relationship between China and North Korea was “not the one that suggests that Kim listens to Xi unless it suits his purposes”.

“At any rate, it is clear that China was ambivalent about the summit,” he said.

Additional reporting by Jun Mai and Teddy Ng