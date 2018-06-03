China warned that any results of the back-and-forth trade negotiations between Beijing and Washington will “not go into effect” if the US puts any trade sanctions, including additional tariffs on Chinese products, back onto the table.

The admonition came amid a second round of trade talks in the Chinese capital over the weekend, this time between an American delegation led by US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and a Chinese team headed by Vice-Premier Liu He.

“The achievements reached by both China and the US should be based on the premise that the two sides are coming from opposite directions and will not fight a trade war,” state-run news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.

“If the United States introduces trade sanctions, including levying additional tariffs [on Chinese products], all the economic and trade agreements reached by both sides will not go into effect,” it added.

While details are still being finalised, both countries worked to implement the consensus reached from earlier trade talks in Washington in various fields such as agriculture and energy, it reported.

Washington has yet to release its statement on the talks.

Ross said earlier on Sunday that discussions between the world’s two largest economies had been “friendly and frank”, with the 50-member strong delegation from the US raising topics including additional Chinese purchases of US exports.

Earlier trade talks between China and the US in Washington saw Beijing pledging to “significantly increase” its purchases of US agricultural goods, which US President Donald Trump touted on Twitter.

But while neither side has brought up specifics from the trade negotiations, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the G7 finance leaders meeting in Canada that it was not just about addressing the record US$375 billion trade imbalance, but about tackling structural changes as well.

“I think we have very broad objectives that are across a rebalancing of the trade relationship and the trade deficits,” he said.

The discussions in Beijing over the weekend come after months of escalating trade tensions, most recently with renewed threats from Washington of slapping tariffs on US$50 billion of Chinese imports, as well as restrictions on Chinese investments in US hi-tech. Besides the trade imbalance, the White House has also raised concerns about intellectual property theft and lack of reciprocal market access.

The talks also take place just after the US levied steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Europe and Mexico, which analysts say may reduce US leverage on global trade, as it significantly impacts its own allies.

Additional reporting by Associated Press