Australia’s Qantas Airways said on Monday it plans to change its website to refer to Taiwan as a Chinese territory, not an independent nation, but it needed extra time to comply with the request from Beijing.

China’s aviation regulator in April gave three dozen airlines a May 25 deadline to remove references on their websites or in other material that suggest Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau are part of countries independent from China, a move described by the White House as “Orwellian nonsense”.

Airlines switching to ‘Taiwan, China’ despite ‘Orwellian nonsense’ – but US carriers hold out

Qantas and several other airlines requested at the time an extension to decide how they would respond.

At the International Air Transport Association annual meeting on Monday, Qantas chief executive officer Alan Joyce said the company planned to comply with the request, but needed extra time.

“Our intention is to meet the requirements. It is just taking time to get there,” he said.

The CEO of Qantas’s international unit, Alison Webster, said the decision was not influenced by Qantas’s partnership with China Eastern Airlines Corp.

“I don’t think the relationship makes any difference to how we review our response,” she said.

Airlines risk curbs on operations if they refuse to obey Beijing’s rules in Taiwan row

Qantas needed extra time to make the change because “we have some complexity to work through”.

“This is not just Qantas Airways, this is the Qantas group that has to be adjusted,” she said.

Due to the technology behind Qantas’s websites, “it takes some time for us to get to grips with changes that need to be put into the program”, she said.