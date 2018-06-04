China and the US left the thorniest issues untouched during their latest round of trade talks with the White House’s internal divisions hampering the chances of reaching a deal, business insiders and observers have said.

Analysts also said that Donald Trump administration’s decision to impose tariffs on its allies’ aluminium and steel imports may have heightened the risk of a global trade war by alienating its potential supporters and emboldening China to take a tougher line with the US.

Although China had previously agreed to buy more US goods, details of that have yet to be agreed.

Not only did the latest talks in Beijing fail to clarify this issue, Beijing has since threatened to rescind the offer if the Trump administration went ahead with a plan to slap tariffs on US$50 billion of Chinese goods.

US wants structural changes to China’s economy, Mnuchin says

Jake Parker, vice-president of China operations at the US-China Business Council, said that the US party had explored ways to increase US exports and decrease the bilateral trade deficit.

But he added: “There was limited discussion on restricting technology transfer or imposing tariffs on Chinese imports related to the 301 trade case [into alleged unfair practices].

“We have not heard yet if and when talks around those issues will take place, but they need to – these are important issues for companies,” he said.

The Trump administration’s own internal divisions may also be affecting the direction of the talks.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who led the US delegation for the latest round of talks in Beijing, is generally seen as part of the faction that is keen to promote free trade. But others, including US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, are known to take a more hawkish stance.

Chinese observers said Ross, who led the US delegation to Beijing, has not been given enough power to make decisions.

He Weiwen, a former economic and commercial counsellor at China’s consulates in New York and San Francisco, said Ross was in charge of detailed transactional deals and investment projects rather than policymaking, but Lighthizer – whose office is responsible for the Section 301 case – was one of the key policymakers in these negotiations

“It is important that China should directly talk with Lighthizer. But the fundamental issue is that the US wants to curtail Made in China 2025. There is set to be a lot of wrestling with the US in this regard,” said He.

The Made in China 2025 strategy to boost the hi-tech sector is another area of contention that remains to be resolved.

Beijing has stated that it is one of its core interests and has shown little willingness to make radical changes.

The U.S. has made such bad trade deals over so many years that we can only WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

Trump has sent out conflicting signals towards China in recent weeks.

Despite China’s agreement to buy more US goods, the White House last week indicated its willingness to push ahead with plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs on US$50 billion of Chinese goods – details of which will be announced on June 15 – and outline restrictions on Chinese access to sensitive technology by the end of the month.

China has responded by warning that it would end its agreement to buy more US goods if the sanctions were imposed, while He argued that Trump was following this path for political reasons and warned “China will not serve the US to meet its domestic political needs”.

On Monday the US President issued a series of tweets defending his stance, insisting the US could only win and promising to bring down barriers for US farmers and businesses.

China ‘regrets’ EU’s allegation of intellectual property theft

On Friday, the US imposed 25 per cent tariffs on steel imports and 10 per cent tariffs on aluminium from its allies, including European nations and Canada, triggering protests from G7 finance ministers.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire even referred to the bloc as G6+1 as an indication of the deepening rift.

James Zimmerman, a partner in the Beijing office of international law firm Perkins Coie LLP and former chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, said China was closely watching the reaction of the EU and Canada, and was likely to follow their strategy in pushing back on Trump.

“The ‘just say no’ crowd in China is getting emboldened by the American allies that are strongly pushing back as the US ratchets up the pressure,” he said.

“Knowing that at the end of the day Trump has no stomach for a debilitating trade war, Beijing’s strategy is to manipulate and play the US, and without giving back any meaningful concessions,” he said.

Parker said tariffs would inflict real harm on the US economy. “A better alternative would be to work with other like-minded countries in a coordinated approach to the issues with China.

“It would increase leverage and undercut the retaliatory risk to American companies,” he said.

The tariffs on US allies also risk hampering their joint efforts to address mutual concerns about Chinese trade practices such as forced technology transfers and state support for businesses.

Lighthizer, EU Trade Commissioner Cecillia Malmstoem and Japan’s minister for the economy, trade and industry Hiroshige Seko issued a joint statement on June 1, pledging to “address non market-oriented policies and practices that lead to severe overcapacity and create unfair competitive conditions”.

Without naming China the joint statement announced they would push for “stronger rules on industrial subsidies and state-owned enterprises” and criticised forced technology transfers.

But the EU, which that day filed a complaint with the World Trade Organisation about China’s practices, is also pursuing a WTO complaint about the US steel and aluminium tariffs – putting it on the same side as China on this issue.

US, China discuss American exports in ‘friendly and frank’ meetings

“The world stands on the brink of a trade war”, said Robert Carnell, ING’s head of research for Asia-Pacific.

He said the US-EU alliance “no longer seems inviolate” but it would take time and effort to build trust between Europe and China – which Beijing could help by showing greater respect for intellectual property and opening up its investment opportunities.

Zimmerman said: “Trump’s threat of sanctions, the internal infighting among the US team, and lack of a sensible Plan B is not a cohesive strategy but evidence of a desperate desire for a deal, any deal”.

“In addition, the end result of Trump’s confrontational tactics will only create resentment among its allies and trading partners, and any perceived gains will be incidental and could prove Pyrrhic in the long-term.”