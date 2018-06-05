Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop on Tuesday criticised China for pressuring national flag carrier Qantas Airways to change its website to refer to Taiwan as a Chinese territory, ramping up tensions between the two countries.

Qantas said on Monday it had decided to comply with a request from Beijing to remove references on their websites or in other material that suggest Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau are part of countries independent from China.

Australia’s government already adheres to the one-China policy, which means it does not recognise Taiwan as a country.

However, Bishop said in an emailed statement private companies should be able to conduct business operations free from political pressure from governments.

“The decision of how Qantas structures its website is a matter for the company,” she said.

China’s embassy in Australia did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Airlines switching to ‘Taiwan, China’ despite White House’s rejection of ‘Orwellian nonsense’

Self-ruled Taiwan is claimed by Beijing as a Chinese territory and has become one of China’s most sensitive issues and a potential military flashpoint. Hong Kong and Macau are former European colonies that are now part of China but run largely autonomously.

Sino-Australian relations have soured in recent months, just two years into a free-trade pact after Canberra accused Beijing of interfering in its domestic affairs.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull referenced “disturbing reports of Chinese meddling” when he announced plans in late 2017 to introduce tough new legislation to limit foreign influence, including a ban on offshore political donations.

China denied the allegations and lodged a formal diplomatic protest in response.

Beijing has in recent months renewed its push to force Western companies to comply with its naming standards – which Washington has labelled “Orwellian nonsense” – or risk losing access to China’s huge market.

Beijing gives airlines more time to comply with ‘one-China’ rule on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau

Clothing supplier Gap and hotel chain Marriott have also come under pressure to amend websites or products that were perceived as slights to its national sovereignty.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce told reporters at an annual meeting of global airlines in Sydney that “our intention is to meet the requirements”, but there were some technical delays.

Qantas International chief Alison Webster added: “We have some complexity to work through. This is not just a Qantas airline, it’s a Qantas Group piece that needs to be adjusted.”

She said the carrier had been given an extension to make the changes.