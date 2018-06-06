A declaration to officially end the Korean war without Beijing is technically possible, but its effectiveness may be weakened considering the Beijing’s geopolitical importance over the region, observers have said.

With Washington and Seoul signalling that an official end to the war may be declared in the upcoming summit in Singapore between the leaders of North Korea and the United States – noticeably without China’s involvement – Chinese state media pushed back on the moves to sideline Beijing in the settlement process.

Global Times, a state-owned Chinese tabloid, argued in an editorial this week that China’s involvement was needed to ensure any deal to formally end the decades-long conflict was “more secure”, otherwise it could be overturned.

“An end-of-war agreement without China’s participation is invalid,” it said. “If Washington, Seoul and Pyongyang sign a declaration to end the war, that would be a good thing … but such a declaration cannot be legally linked to the Korean Armistice Agreement.”

The piece also rebuffed concerns that China was left out in the cold over a possible declaration to end the Korean war. “Was China kicked out of the end-of-war declaration? ... [China] has always been a key player,” it said.

The strongly worded editorial comes before US President Donald Trump’s high-stakes meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12 – a meeting that Trump had briefly called off before putting it back on track.

Trump last week deepened Beijing’s concerns when he said there was a chance a deal to officially end the Korean war could be reached at the summit with North Korea. After a meeting North Korean special envoy Kim Yong-chol at the White House, he said a formal agreement on the end of the war was “something that could come out of the meeting [with Kim Jong-un]”.

Seoul, which is keen to declare an end to the war, has also raised the possibility of South Korean President Moon Jae-in attending the summit in Singapore.

The 1953 armistice signed by the United States, China and North Korea suspended hostilities on the Korean peninsula, and the parties are still technically at war.

A declaration to end the war would be separate from the Korean Armistice Agreement. After an official end to the war, there may be a chance to involve China in another peace treaty agreement to iron out the details of the peace process.

Since announcing a formal end to the war is a political act, it does not require a legal entity of the Korean Armistice to proceed.

As such, Moon has recently indicated his desire to hold a trilateral summit with Trump and Kim if their talks make progress on a declaration – sidelining Beijing.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said last month that China would continue to play a “positive and constructive role” on Korean peninsula issues.

“China stays committed to the goal of denuclearisation of the peninsula, upholding the peace and stability … [and] this position remains unchanged all along,” Lu said.

Lee Ki-beom, a research fellow in the International Law and Dispute Settlement Programme at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, said that declaring a formal end of the war would not be a transformation of the 1953 armistice, so it could be made without Beijing’s participation.

“A declaration to end the war is a political act that is not legally binding – and technically speaking it can be made without China’s involvement,” he said.

It would be more effective to involve China, but Beijing would then make sure its own demands were included in the deal, Lee said – probably requests aimed at weakening US influence in the region, he added.

He said Seoul, Washington and Pyongyang could either proceed towards a less effective deal, if they wanted to eliminate the “China variable” from their equation, or push forward with a more effective deal but accommodate China’s strategic interests in the region.

“It is a matter of choice,” Lee said.

Zhang Tuosheng, director of the China Foundation for International Strategic Studies, said the option chosen should be the one involving China, because a declaration without China’s involvement would make the deal less stable.

“China had participated in the war and of course it should be part of the [end-of-war] declaration,” Zhang said, noting that North Korea would also want China’s involvement, to increase the viability of the deal. “Without China’s involvement, the declaration would be incomplete.

“The Global Times editorial may be a reflection of the Chinese public’s opinion,” he said, adding that China, as a legitimate party to the Korean Armistice Agreement, should not be sidelined from the upcoming peace process.

Bonnie Glaser, senior adviser for Asia at the Washington-based think tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said the three signatories of the armistice should ultimately be part of any agreement that formally ended the war, which would be different from the creation of a peace treaty.

“If nothing replaces the armistice, then China may have some legal leg to stand on,” she said.

But Beijing’s fears centred on the potential for its interests on the peninsula to be threatened if it were excluded from the talks, particularly if the US instead acted as the main power outside of North and South Korea in the discussions, she said.

“The larger issue at stake here is that the Chinese want to have some means of shaping developments on the Korean peninsula going forward,” she said, adding that Beijing believes the US wants to erode Chinese influence on the peninsula.

“Ultimately, the Chinese want to have a seat at the table.”