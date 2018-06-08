China trade surplus with US widens as threat of trade war looms

China’s trade surplus with the United States widened to US$24.58 billion in May, from US$22.15 billion in April, customs data showed on Friday, as the world’s largest economies are locked in tense trade negotiations.

For January to May, China’s trade surplus with the United States was US$104.85 billion.

The US and China have threatened tit-for-tat tariffs on goods worth up to US$150 billion each as President Donald Trump has pushed Beijing to open its economy further and address the United States’ large trade deficit with China.

Why the White House’s approach to China trade talks may make it harder to reach a deal

Just when it appeared a trade truce between the world’s two largest economies was on the cards, the White House warned late in May it would pursue tariffs on US$50 billion worth of Chinese imports, as well as impose restrictions on Chinese investments in the United States and tighten export controls.