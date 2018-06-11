China has redeployed missiles it removed last week from a disputed island in the South China Sea amid rising tensions with the United States, satellite images show.

Israeli intelligence firm ImageSat International (ISI) said satellite images taken on Friday indicated China had returned its surface-to-air missile systems on Woody Island, known in China as Yongxing Island, in the Paracels to “exactly to the positions they were”.

ISI released a series of satellite photos on June 3 that suggested the missiles, some of them identified as HQ-9s, had been removed or relocated.

The removal last week came as tensions between China and the US flared over the troubled waters after Washington sent two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to fly over the disputed Spratly Islands.

The Pentagon was also reported to be considering sending warships to the Taiwan Strait and stepping up naval patrols in the South China Sea.

The US is also trying to rally its allies, including Britain and France, to increase their military presence in the area, including navy patrols to counter those of China.

The reappearance of the missile systems confirmed ISI’s and defence analysts’ assessments that the removal was likely to be temporary.

Chinese military experts had said the removal was only temporary to lower tensions with the US or for maintenance.

“On the other hand, it may be a regular practice,” ISI said. “If so, within the next few days we may observe a redeployment in the same area.”