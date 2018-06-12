Beijing has suggested international sanctions against Pyongyang could be eased, just hours after a historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended in a joint statement on “complete denuclearisation” of the Korean peninsula.

The remarks were made by foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a briefing in Beijing after Foreign Minister Wang Yi praised the summit – the first between a North Korean leader and a sitting US president – as “creating a new history”.

“The relevant resolutions passed by the UN Security Council stipulate that … adjustment to the sanctions has to be made in accordance with the situation on how North Korea has implemented the agreement – including suspending or removing relevant sanctions measures,” Geng said.

China had always implemented UN sanctions against its reclusive neighbour “in a serious and strict manner”, he said.

“The Chinese side believes that … the actions taken by the UN Security Council should support the current diplomatic dialogues and efforts in progressing towards denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” he added.

Analysts generally agree that a series of stringent economic and financial sanctions against North Korea, led by the US with China’s support, have played a big role in Kim’s sudden embrace of diplomacy in the past six months after his repeated nuclear provocations.

Geng said Beijing would continue to fulfil its international obligations and play a constructive role on the Korean peninsula.

Wang said in a statement earlier that China welcomed and supported the summit between the US and North Korean leaders and hoped the two countries could reach a basic consensus on achieving denuclearisation.

The fact that Trump and Kim “can sit together and have equal talks has important and positive meaning, and is creating a new history”, he said in the statement.

“At the same time, there needs to be a peace mechanism for the peninsula, to resolve North Korea’s reasonable security concerns,” he added.