China’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Beijing on Thursday following the landmark summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea.

The US State Department announced last week that Pompeo would arrive in Beijing on Thursday after heading first to Seoul for meetings with senior South Korean and Japanese officials.

Pompeo’s visit, his first trip to China after replacing Rex Tillerson as top US diplomat in April, comes amid heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington over trade and China’s claims to much of the South China Sea.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in a statement released by the state news agency Xinhua on Wednesday that Chinese officials and Pompeo would discuss important bilateral and global issues.

Apart from briefing Beijing about the North Korea summit in Singapore, which ended in a vaguely worded joint statement calling for the “complete denuclearisation” of the Korean peninsula, protracted trade US-China trade frictions are also expected to be high on Pompeo’s agenda.

The White House may make an announcement on Friday, which could see the US slapping a 25 per cent tariff on a list of Chinese exports.

After meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump praised the role of China, Pyongyang’s main diplomatic and economic backer, in securing the first summit between North Korea and a serving US head of state.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Pompeo during his visit to Washington in late May when both men discussed the Singapore summit and ways to alleviate trade tensions between the two countries.

Pompeo said last week that he would discuss with his counterparts the next steps involving North Korea, in what he described as “an update and [to] underscore the importance of fully implementing all sanctions that are imposed on North Korea”.

Pompeo is expected to meet South Korea’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono while he is in Seoul.