China, EU agree to oppose protectionism but key sticking points remain

Chinese and European Union officials were divided over Beijing’s industrial policies and market access during high-level talks on Monday, though both sides said they opposed trade protectionism and unilateralism.

The meeting in Beijing, led by Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, was held as both economies face escalating trade tensions with Washington.

Last week, the EU announced tariffs on about €2.8 billion (US$3.3 billion) worth of US products, with a senior official saying the United States had “left no other choice” for the bloc.

The EU was retaliating after US President Donald Trump on June 1 announced tariffs of 25 per cent on steel imports from Europe and 10 per cent on aluminium.

Chinese investment is winning hearts and minds in western Balkans

China also hit back last week after Trump slapped punitive duties on Chinese goods, announcing that it would place its own tariffs on US$50 billion of US products at the same level of 25 per cent.

The first round of US tariffs on US$34 billion of Chinese imports begins on July 6, and Trump has threatened to impose levies on another US$200 billion of goods from China.

“The talks were held against a unique background – amid a rise in unilateralism and trade protectionism, and amid tensions between major countries,” Liu told reporters after the talks.

“China and the EU firmly oppose trade unilateralism and protectionism and think these actions may bring recession and turbulence to the global economy.”

The two sides would seek to exchange offers on market access during talks on a bilateral investment treaty to be held during the upcoming China-EU summit, Liu said.

But they still disagreed on key issues, like China’s industrial policies and restrictions on its market.

On protectionism, Katainen said the two countries “need more than just talks”. Both needed to operate within international trading rules and “work on new rules in key areas relevant to the global level playing field, such as industrial subsidies”, he said.

European chamber warns China may lose appeal for investors if it doesn’t act

Katainen also highlighted industrial overcapacity and called for Beijing to support the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity – set up by the Group of 20 economies – to deal with the problem.

“It also important for China to prevent overcapacity in other sectors, including the hi-tech sectors that are covered in the Made in China 2025 [policy],” he said. “We should cooperate based on equal treatment and respect of international rules.”

Liu said overcapacity in China had been caused by dwindling global demand.

Beijing’s policies such as “Made in China 2025” – designed to support domestic industries and transform China from a maker of sports shoes and denim into a hi-tech powerhouse – are a major concern in Europe and Washington, and are at the heart of the US trade actions against China.

Katainen also warned against Beijing turning its concerns about cybersecurity into a “hurdle” for businesses operating in the country.

As tourism and trading links soar, will Greece become the bridge between China and the rest of Europe?

The two sides also agreed to sign pacts on climate change and a mutual investment fund during the China-EU summit, Liu said. This year’s annual summit is expected to be held in Beijing in mid-July.

The vice-premier said they would also speed up negotiations on China joining the government procurement agreement, under the World Trade Organisation, which gives wider access to markets among members.