New limits on the amount of money people can withdraw from their Chinese bank accounts while overseas will come into effect on Monday, in the latest move by Beijing to tighten its capital account controls and curb money outflows.

Under the new rules individuals will be allowed to withdraw a maximum of 100,000 yuan (US$15,000) a year, regardless of how many separate bank accounts or ATM cards they have. The current cap on daily withdrawals remains unchanged at 10,000 yuan per card, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement released on Saturday.

Under the current rules, there is an annual ATM withdrawal cap of 100,000 yuan per bank card, but there are no rules to stop people having multiple cards attached to a single account or multiple accounts with different banks.

People will still be allowed to hold multiple ATM cards but the annual limit will apply to the combined value of all withdrawals.