China’s movie box office revenue rose 13.45 per cent last year to 55.91 billion yuan (US$8.58 billion), more than tripling the 2016 growth rate as foreign films won a larger share of ticket sales compared to the previous year, according to state media.

Domestic films recorded ticket sales of 30.1 billion yuan in the year, accounting for 54 per cent of total box office, Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing data from the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film, and Television. In 2016, domestic movies accounted for 58 per cent of the total box office.

China is the world’s second-largest movie market after the United States, though it has more movie screens after years of rapid expansion in the sector.

It added 9,597 screens last year, taking the total to 50,776, the media regulator said. That compares to just over 40,000 screens in the US, according to data from US-based National Association of Theatre Owners.

The movie Wolf Warrior 2 was China’s highest-grossing film last year, raking in 5.68 billion yuan in ticket sales.

After disappointing box office growth in 2016, regulators announced that sales figures in 2017 would include service fees for tickets bought online. That boosted the growth figure, though moviemakers saw little of the additional revenue.