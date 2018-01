Airbus in talks to sell at least 100 jets to China, claim inside sources

Airbus is in talks to sell 100 or more jetliners to China during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Beijing next week, people familiar with the negotiations said.

Macron plans to visit on January 8-10, accompanied by 50 company executives, including plane-making officials from Airbus.

The value of a deal for around 100 aircraft would be over US$10 billion at list prices, but could rise sharply depending on the breakdown between single-aisle and widebody jets.

The total number of aircraft has yet to be agreed and has historically depended on last-minute commercial negotiations that coincide with such diplomatic visits.

China’s central purchasing agency, China Aviation Supplies Holding Company, did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokeswoman for Airbus in China said: “Discussions with customers are always going on, but we do not comment on speculation.”

In November, Boeing agreed to sell 300 planes worth US$37 billion at list prices to China during a state visit by US President Donald Trump.