China claims ‘initial victory’ in curbing soaring debt levels

China has achieved initial victory in containing debt risks and the country has entered a stage of “stabilising the leverage ratio”, the country’s outgoing central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Friday.

Zhou’s comments on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress in Beijing contrast with his reading in October when he warned against complacency and the dangers of a Minsky Moment, a term coined by US economist Hyman Minsky to describe a sudden collapse of asset prices after long periods of prosperity or growth.

“China has entered a period of stabilising leverage or gradually reducing leverage,” said Zhou, who has headed the People’s Bank of China for the past 15 years.

Zhou cited the fact that China’s money supply growth rate was now below the nominal GDP growth rate to indicate that Beijing has brought the growth of debt under control.

Zhou said China’s crackdown on “shadow banking” has revealed some debts on the balance sheets of banks, but it does not mean China’s actual debt burden is rising.

“You can’t use just a single indicator [to claim that China’s leverage is still rising],” said Zhou.

The country’s mountain of government and corporate debt, accumulated by excessive government spending since the global financial crisis a decade ago, has been a source of concern for the health of Chinese economy, with two major rating agencies downgrading China’s sovereign debt rating last year.

Chinese banks extended 839.3 billion yuan (US$132.4 billion) in net new yuan loans in February, the central bank said on Friday, a sharp drop from January’s 2.9 trillion yuan.

China’s broad money supply at the end of last month rose 8.8 per cent compared with the same period a year earlier.