China has unveiled an ambitious plan to revamp its central government structure, with more than two dozen ministries and organisations affected.

The sweeping changes include the merger of its banking and insurance regulators and the setting up of a special bureau to oversee immigration issues.

Changes rumoured to have been happening to the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, however, proved to be unfounded.

The plan also strengthens the regulation of health, the environment, national resources and food safety.

The power of the influential National Development and Reform Commission – often dubbed the little State Council – will be reduced under the new plan.

The move is part of President Xi Jinping’s plan to retool the entire administration to give the ruling Communist Party greater control and a more effective platform to govern the world’s most populous nation.

It is also intended to cut bureaucracy and turf wars by removing overlapping duties and responsibilities.

The merger of the two financial regulators was earlier exclusively reported by the South China Morning Post.

According to a statement from the State Council, China’s cabinet, the consolidation of the watchdogs will improve the current regulatory system which “was not clear on the division of responsibility” and help to “prevent any systematic financial risks”.

It did not mention any changes to the current stock market regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

“The new arrangement will lift the role of the central bank in the regulatory regime,” said Zhou Hao, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank.

“The current insurance and banking regulators will largely become executors of the policies set by the PBOC,” he said.

The plan will now be discussed by members of the country’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress, and is expected to be passed by Saturday.

Here are the key changes included in the State Council reform plan as presented by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to the NPC:

1. The creation of a natural resources ministry to pull together functions previously scattered across different agencies, including the ministry of land.

2. A ministry of ecological environment will be set up to take responsibility for climate change issues away from the National Development and Reform Commission, and centralise water pollution management.

3. A health commission will be created to partly replace the family planning commission.

4. A special agency for veterans will be established.

5. China’s audit office will be expanded as it takes over supervisory functions from the economic planning agency, and the state-owned assets supervision and administration commission.

6. A new market supervision super-bureau will be formed to handle various market regulatory functions, including anti-monopoly issues.

7. The insurance and banking regulators will be merged into a single organisation.

8. An immigration bureau will be created.

9. Local branches of state and local taxation administrations will be merged.