Chinese Premier Li Keqiang began a second five-year term on Sunday after President Xi Jinping’s nomination for him to remain in office was endorsed by the National People’s Congress.

Li, 62, received 2,964 votes in favour and just two against. Xi on Saturday received unanimous support to remain as president, while just one delegate voted against Xi’s close ally, Wang Qishan, becoming vice-president.

Meanwhile, on the military front, Xu Qiliang (unanimously) and Zhang Youxia (two votes against) were endorsed as vice-chairmen of the China Military Commission, the state organisation that runs parallel to the Communist Party Military Commission, of which they are also vice-chairmen. Xi is chairman of both organisations.

Xi Jinping’s second term begins with show of unequivocal loyalty from lawmakers

Similarly, Wei Fenghe, Li Zuocheng, Miao Hua and Zhang Shengmin were elected members of the state military commission, mirroring their positions on the party body.

In the judiciary, Zhou Qiang was re-elected as president of the Supreme People’s Court, with just five votes against and five abstentions, while Zhang Jun was elected as the new procurator-general of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, with five votes against and 10 abstentions.

After the results were announced, the new leaders each took an oath of allegiance to China’s constitution, although the ceremony lacked the goose-stepping guards of honour that graced Xi’s swearing in on Saturday.