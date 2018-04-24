China is fighting “suspicion”, “hostility” and “disrespect” in Washington, according to Beijing’s commerce ministry, which is preparing for a US Supreme Court battle in an antitrust case.

The ministry levelled those charges against a lower federal district court, which ruled in 2006 against a group of Chinese vitamin C producers who were accused of illegally colluding to fix the price and supply of their products.

The defendants have been in legal limbo ever since as the case has made its way through the US legal system.

The legal fight has come under renewed scrutiny not only because it will be argued in the country’s highest court, but also because China has become a target for the other two branches of America’s government.

At each stage of the case, China’s commerce ministry – or “Mofcom” – has filed an amicus brief to the US court arguing that the defendants were only following mainland Chinese law and could not obey both that and US law.

In 2014, an appeal court reversed the lower court’s ruling, arguing that foreign governments were entitled to “binding deference” regarding their own laws when courts interpret how US law applies to foreign companies.

“If you refuse to defer a statement by a foreign government about its own laws you’re saying one of two things: you’re saying the foreign government is either stupid or lying,” said Carter Philips, a partner at Sidley Austin LLP, who leads the Chinese commerce ministry’s defence team.

“Neither of those is a particularly appealing position for a court to be taking.”

In taking on the case – brought by Animal Science Products against Hebei Welcome Pharmaceutical Company – the Supreme Court will re-examine the legal principle that had shielded the Chinese defendants and ultimately determine how much latitude US courts will have to question representations by foreign governments about their own laws.

The appeal court’s ruling said the need for deference to representations by foreign governments about their own laws arises partly from the need for “international comity”.

Ironically, the atmosphere in Washington has been anything but recently when it comes to relations with Beijing.

The executive branch, led by President Donald Trump, has announced punishing tariffs for imports of Chinese goods in a bid to reduce a massive trade imbalance in Beijing’s favour.

Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats in the legislative branch are aiming to pass laws aimed at making it more difficult for Chinese companies to acquire US technology.

Trump’s commerce department last week activated a ban on sales by American companies to ZTE to punish the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker for allegedly making false statements in an investigation into its dealings with Iran.

However, the US Supreme Court is less vulnerable to the politics of foreign relations than the other US government branches.

As such, the arguments by Animal Sciences, which brought the complaint against Hebei Welcome, and other petitioners in the case centre on the validity of arguments China’s commerce ministry has made so far in four previous amicus briefs.

The Chinese firm was found guilty of breaching antitrust laws and the lower court entered a US$147 million judgment against it.

But the company has argued it was only obeying Chinese law and the commerce ministry’s submissions supported that by citing 1997 laws that stipulated there must be a minimum export price for vitamin C to avoid anti-dumping cases brought by other World Trade Organisation members.

Michael Gottleib, a Boies Schiller Flexner partner who leads the team representing the petitioners, said the 1997 laws cited by the ministry had been replaced, in 2002, by regulations that would have allowed Hebei Welcome and the other respondents to opt out of a trade association that was allowed to coordinate pricing.

That change, which occurred shortly before Animal Sciences and its fellow Supreme Court petitioners bought vitamin C from the respondents, gave producers of the additive in China more flexibility in setting their prices individually.

“There were a lot of important questions that the Mofcom interpretation didn’t answer,” Gottleib said.

“The district court found that Mofcom had, for example, not relied on the most relevant sources, had relied upon the provisions of a law from 1997 that had been repealed and had not informed the district court that there were later legal authorities that had been enacted that were very different from 1997.”

But Phillips interpreted the 2002 change differently.

“There’s nothing in the regulations saying that the individual producers can opt out [of minimum pricing set by the government],” he said.

Both sides will present their arguments before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. A ruling will be announced sometime before the end of June.