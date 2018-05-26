The US government will remove sanctions on the Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE Corp in exchange for fines and changes in its internal operations, according to a published report.

The deal, brokered by the US Department of Commerce, demands the company pay a “substantial” fine, accept American-selected compliance officers into its offices and change its management team, ﻿The New York Times reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the proposal.

Reuters reported that a senior Congressional aide said on Friday that lawmakers had been told a deal had been reached.

The White House did not immediately confirm the deal.

“We’ll let you know when we have an announcement on that front,” spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

If ZTE accepts, the government will lift an order banning US companies like the technology hardware firm Qualcomm from doing business with ZTE for seven years – preventing ZTE from buying microchips and other components and crippling its operation.

The official announcement may come as soon as Friday, the ﻿Times reported.

The Times noted that the move by the Trump administration to help ZTE would help advance trade negotiations with China, but open up the White House to strong criticism in Congress.

US Senators from both sides of the aisle – including Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Marco Rubio – have voiced opposition to bending the rules for ZTE, even as it became a sticking point for trade discussions.

On Thursday, the House passed a bill – which is likely to progress easily once it reaches the Senate – that would ban US government employees from using ZTE products and stop the Defence Department from dealing with the company’s vendors.

Also on Thursday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC that the US government was considering lifting the ban, saying: “If we do decide to go forward with an alternative, what it literally would involve would be implanting people of our choosing into the company to constitute a compliance unit.”

Ross is scheduled to visit China next week for another round of trade talks between the world’s two largest economies.

The ban was placed on ZTE after its management failed to comply with punishments imposed on them by the US following around 40 of its employees selling “hundreds of millions of [US] dollars’” worth of routers, microprocessors and servers to Iranian entities in violation of the US’s Export Administration Act of 1979.

Washington had agreed to hold back on sanctions in March 2017, provided that ZTE punish those responsible for covering up the Iran sales and paid around two thirds of a US$1.2 billion fine.

ZTE told the Commerce Department that it had punished those responsible, but when paperwork proving this was requested, the department determined that ZTE had not followed through, resulting in the institution of the full sanctions.

Additional reporting by Reuters