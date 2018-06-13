A challenge to US President Donald Trump’s deal with sanctioned Chinese telecoms firm ZTE will be opposed in turn by the White House, an official said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday an amendment was made to a Senate defence bill that would repeal the deal, which allowed ZTE to open again in exchange for paying a US$1 billion fine, changing its management and other promises.

Now the White House has made plans to remove or change the language later in the legislative process, an official told the ﻿Wall Street Journal.

The defence bill would still need to pass a Senate vote, be reconciled with a House-produced counterpart and signed off by Trump himself before coming into action – even without the White House interfering on behalf of ZTE.

The Trump administration intends to step in during the reconciliation process and change the language at that point, the White House official told the ﻿Journal.

On Tuesday, senators on both sides of the aisle spoke out against Trump’s deal, which is believed to have been made to soften a potential trade war in China, following the announcement of steel and aluminium tariffs on the country’s exports.

“I don’t think the president cares about ZTE,” Senator Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, told reporters.

“Someone told me that he gave [Republican lawmakers] a wink and a nod and told them he didn’t care. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I think he did what he did for the Chinese leader but he doesn’t really care what Congress does.”

Among the other senators backing the amendment are Democrats Chuck Schumer of New York and Chris Van Hollen Maryland, and Republican Marco Rubio of Florida.

ZTE was initially sanctioned in early 2017 for selling components to Iran and North Korea, but the company reached a settlement soon after that included a partial fine and a promise to discipline the 40 people responsible.

However, this year the Commerce Department reimposed the sanctions when it emerged that the telecoms company – China’s second-largest – had not, in fact, disciplined the management.

The sanctions banned ZTE from trading with US companies – blocking them from buying the microchips they needed, and effectively shuttering the company.

But under direction from Trump, the Commerce Department created a new deal to lift sanctions, including the payment of a US$1 billion fine, placing US$400 million in escrow in case of future transgressions, the firing of management figures and the installation of US-selected compliance officers.

Reuters contributed to this story

