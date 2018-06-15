The US Supreme Court on Thursday ruled unanimously against a group of Chinese vitamin C producers in a long-running antitrust battle that has pitted the US Justice Department against China’s central government.

The ruling leaves the Chinese companies, accused of colluding to fix the price and supply of their products, vulnerable to a US$148 million award in favour of the plaintiffs in the case against Hebei Welcome Pharmaceutical Co and other Chinese manufacturers.

The US-based plaintiffs that purchased the vitamins – including an animal-feed company and a vitamin distributor – have argued, since the case was first heard by a federal district court in 2006, that Chinese law did not force the two producers to collude on prices.

The plaintiffs won that round, but the verdict was overturned by an appellate court in 2014. It ruled that the lower court did not provide the proper “binding deference” regarding China’s own laws. Foreign governments’ interpretations of their own laws, the appellate court said, should be respected in the interest of “international comity”.

At each stage of the case, China’s commerce ministry – or “Mofcom” – filed an amicus brief with the US courts arguing that the defendants were only following Chinese law and could not obey both that and American law.

But Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, writing the 9-0 Supreme Court decision announced on Thursday, said US courts “should accord respectful consideration to a foreign government’s submission, but the court is not bound to accord conclusive effect to the foreign government’s statements.”

The opinion continued: “In ascertaining foreign law, courts are not limited to materials submitted by the parties, but may consider any relevant material or source.

“In the spirit of ‘international comity’ … a federal court should carefully consider a foreign state’s views about the meaning of its own laws. The appropriate weight in each case, however, will depend upon the circumstances; a federal court is neither bound to adopt the foreign government’s characterization nor required to ignore other relevant materials.”

The Supreme Court decision sends the case back to a federal appellate court in New York.