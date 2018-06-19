The US Senate passed a US$716 billion defence policy bill on Monday that backs President Donald Trump’s call for a bigger, stronger military but would also repeal his deal to reopen Chinese telecom company ZTE.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 85-10 for the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, which authorises US military spending but is generally used as a vehicle for a broad range of policy matters – in this case a block on US companies selling to ZTE, undoing Trump’s recent deal.

But the bill won’t become law yet; first it must be reconciled with one already passed by the House of Representatives, which does not feature the ZTE ban – and that provides Trump with an opportunity to make sure his deal stays alive.

Earlier on Monday, it emerged that Trump had planned a meeting of Republican lawmakers in which he intends to persuade them to remove the ZTE language during the reconciliation phase’s conference negotiations.

Trump’s meeting, planned for Wednesday, was confirmed on Monday by Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas and may include other Republicans such as Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

That is where the White House hopes to apply some influence, and get the ZTE language removed. Lawmakers hope to wrap up conference negotiations by the end of July.

“We’ve articulated our desire to better educate members about the ZTE action by Commerce, and we expect to address it in conference,” White House legislative liaison Marc Short said last week, referring to the House-Senate negotiations on the bill.

The wrangling over ZTE, China’s second-largest telecom equipment maker, is a rare instance of Republicans joining with Democrats to defy Trump.

“This is the first time Congress has really stood up to him on a trade issue, and it’s clear they are angry,” said Bill Reinsch, a senior adviser at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “There will be a lot of congressional resistance to weakening the ZTE amendment, but I would not be surprised to see a compromise.”

ZTE is accused of violating trade laws by selling sensitive technologies to North Korea and Iran, and subsequently failing to follow through on remedies imposed by the Commerce Department.

As punishment, ZTE was banned from buying US products, including microchips from Qualcomm, effectively shuttering it. But after a personal plea from Chinese President Xi Jinping to help the company get back into business, Trump last month instructed the Commerce Department to find a solution to save ZTE.

The Commerce Department then worked out a deal to allow ZTE to return to the American market provided it changed its management, paid a US$1 billion fine, accepted US-chosen compliance officers and placed US$400 million into escrow in the event of further violations.

The agreement was seen as a key Chinese demand as the world’s two largest economies try to avoid a trade war and negotiate the denuclearisation of North Korea. But it angered some US lawmakers, who see ZTE as a security threat – the same rationale used by Trump to impose tariffs on allies Canada, the EU and Mexico.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in recent weeks have tried to persuade lawmakers of the administration’s approach, but lawmakers said the deal did not address their national security concerns.