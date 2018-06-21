China’s rust-belt region, which has been plagued by an inefficient state economy and exodus of talent, is now pinning its hopes on a new factor to help its revival: North Korea.

The Chinese province of Liaoning, which shares a long border with North Korea, is in particular looking to woo foreign and private investment inflows along with eased geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula.

While North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was paying his third visit of the year to China to brief Chinese President Xi Jinping on his recent summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore and to seek economic aide from Beijing, an investment promotion forum was gathering in Shenyang, the provincial capital of Liaoning province, on Wednesday. Hundreds of delegates from financial institutions, private investment agencies and research houses, will be exploring potential business opportunities.

While North Korea is not on the official agenda of the conference, hosted by Euromoney and the Shenyang government, and there is no sign of delegates from Pyongyang, North Korea is one of the talking points among the attendees and was mentioned with optimism.

“If North Korea really opens its doors, the border regions will receive a big economic boost,” Li Kai, deputy dean of the China Academy of Northeast Revitalisation, a think-tank at the Northeastern University in Shenyang, said in an interview on the sidelines of the conference.

If trade with North Korea can prosper, the border area in Liaoning may join China’s coastal areas to form “an all-round open economy”, Li said.

That remains a remote possibility while sanctions still apply to North Korea.

However, hopes are high from Beijing to Shenyang, and to the border town of Dandong, that Kim will shift priority to economic development and this will bring prosperity to the whole region.

Xi told Kim during his visit that China was very pleased to see “the significant decision by Pyongyang to shift priority to economic development” and China will support North Korea’s efforts in developing its economy.

As a border city Dandong handles the lion’s share of bilateral trade flows between China and North Korea. It has already become a hotspot for Chinese property speculators in the last few months since Kim made his surprising first visit to Beijing in late March.

Li noted that rising home prices on the Yalu River are an early sign of restored investor confidence.

John McLean, a former board member of the China British Business Council, said a peaceful North Korea will be “an opportunity that is positive for China, Liaoning and Shenyang”, as it offers chances for trade and investment to flourish.

China’s vast northeastern region, which covers Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces, is home to about 120 million people and is about the size of France and the UK combined.

However, the region has become the sick man of the Chinese economy. Liaoning, for instance, registered a rare 2.5 per cent contraction of its gross domestic product in 2016. Its growth recovered to 4.2 per cent last year but was still much lower than the national growth of 6.9 per cent.

The province is offering a slew of tax breaks and other incentives to woo foreign investment. Government subsidies are promised for projects in high-end equipment manufacturing or those funded by Fortune 500 companies.

Wang Jingming, deputy head of Liaoning’s commerce department, said that what it now offers matches what firms can enjoy in the Shanghai free-trade zone. If a multinational company invests in Liaoning, it may receive an “award” from the local authorities of up to 2 per cent of the investment.

Shenyang vice mayor Peng Zhaowen, a former executive at the China Development Bank, the country’s largest policy bank, said the city will roll out the red carpet for foreign investors if they want to have a stake in local banks to help the city become a financial hub in the northeast Asia region – it is now a key geopolitical spot with the US, Russia, South Korea, Japan and North Korea all having consulates there.

“Shenyang will encourage foreign strategic investment into local banks,” he said.

The easing of the situation in the Korean peninsula is expected to bring more South Korean and Japanese investment, according to participants at the investment promotion conference.

Liu Zhiping, vice-president of South Korean conglomerate SK Group’s China division, said the region could have more transport links for closer economic ties with North Korea. For instance, Liu said China has built a new bridge crossing the Yalu River in Dandong, but there’s no road to connect that bridge from the North Korea side and this situation should change.

“It will inject vigour into the northeast Asian economy,” he said.