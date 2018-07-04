NewsChinaMoney & Wealth

HNA Group

HNA Group

Chairman of HNA Group Wang Jian dies in France after accident

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 04 July, 2018, 3:43pm
UPDATED : Wednesday, 04 July, 2018, 3:54pm

Comments:  

Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Share

Related topics

HNA Group Chinese offshore investment

Related Articles

The chairman and co-founder of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has died in France, the company said on Wednesday.

Wang Jian, 57, was injured in a fall during a business trip, and died on Tuesday, a statement said.

It did not provide any other details.

Wang was one of the key figures in the massive expansion of HNA Group in recent decades.

 

Most Popular

 

You may also like