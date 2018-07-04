Chairman of HNA Group Wang Jian dies in France after accident
The chairman and co-founder of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has died in France, the company said on Wednesday.
Wang Jian, 57, was injured in a fall during a business trip, and died on Tuesday, a statement said.
It did not provide any other details.
Wang was one of the key figures in the massive expansion of HNA Group in recent decades.
