The Chinese human rights activist Wu Gan, known on social media as Super Vulgar Butcher, has been jailed for eight years for inciting subversion.

Wu is the latest campaigner to be jailed in a sweeping crackdown against rights activists in China.

Wu, 44, attempted to overthrow China’s socialist system by conspiring with “people engaging in illegal religious activities”, “professional petitioners” and lawyers, the Tianjin No 2 Intermediate People’s Court said in a verdict posted online on Tuesday.

“[They] use ‘defending rights’ and ‘performance arts’ as disguise… to defame state institutions and attack the national system set by the constitution,” the statement said.

“Wu Gan has been proactive in carrying out criminal acts – the situation was severe, the damage [he caused] to society was serious,” the court said. “He should be punished with a heavy sentence according to the law.”

Wu campaigned about cases deemed politically sensitive by the authorities, sometimes using street performances to draw attention to his causes.

He was detained in 2015 at the start of the “709 crackdown”, which saw hundreds of lawyers and rights activists taken away for interrogation or detention.

A number of activists have already been jailed on subversion charges, sometimes after confessing to their wrongdoing on Chinese state television. Their supporters say their confessions were coerced.

Before his trial in August, Wu said in a statement released by his lawyer that he expected heavy punishment because he had refused to accept a government-appointed lawyer or to speak to state media.



Wu said in his statement that his trial was “meaningless” because the authorities have violated the law by torturing him, confiscating his belongings and forcing him to abandon his own legal representatives.

The Tianjin court said the rights of Wu and his lawyers had been fully guaranteed throughout the legal case.