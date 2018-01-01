NewsChinaPolicies & Politics
Dawn of a new era with changing of the guard for Beijing’s sunrise flag-raising service

The new year brings the end of a three-decade tradition for the paramilitary police in Tiananmen Square

PUBLISHED : Monday, 01 January, 2018, 9:24am
UPDATED : Monday, 01 January, 2018, 1:59pm

Viola Zhou
Monday saw a changing of the guard in one of the most popular and symbolic sights in Beijing – the daily flag-raising ceremony in Tiananmen Square.

From January 1, the People’s Liberation Army has taken over responsibility for the sunrise ceremony in the heart of the Chinese capital, a duty the paramilitary police have performed since 1982.

Schools in eastern China move flag-raising ceremonies indoors to avoid pollution

It would be carried out by the PLA’s honour guard and orchestra, state-run Xinhua reported on Saturday.

Monday’s ceremony was broadcast live on state media.

The highly choreographed dawn service attracts big crowds every morning and is regarded as a symbolic display of national pride.

The switch comes after last week’s announcement that the country’s 1.5 million paramilitary police would come under the sole command of the Central Military Commission, a body headed by Chinese President Xi Jinping that oversees the armed forces.

Does taking photos during flag-raising ceremony break China’s new national anthem law?

The former paramilitary flag guards would be transferred to the PLA, the Communist Party-run Global Times reported.

Xi has also vowed to transform the PLA into an elite military through an ambitious modernisation programme.

 

