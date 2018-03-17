Wang Qishan is China’s new vice-president after overwhelming show of support

China’s former anti-corruption tsar Wang Qishan received an overwhelming endorsement from lawmakers to become vice-president, while Xi Jinping’s second term as president was confirmed with full support.

The political comeback of Wang – who stepped down from the ruling Communist Party’s top echelon and his position as head of its graft watchdog in October – confirmed a South China Morning Post report in December.

A total of 2,969 people voted to elect him vice-president, with only one voting against.

The National People’s Congress also unanimously confirmed Xi’s second term, with 2,970 votes in favour.

Li Zhanshu, who was Xi’s chief of staff in his first term, also received a unanimous vote in favour of him becoming chairman of the national legislature.

Sources have said Wang is expected to be given a portfolio covering China’s ambitious global affairs agenda, including handling rocky relations with the United States.

With a trade war looming between the US and China, Wang, 69, will have to draw on his experience as a problem solver for the job.

The exact role he will play in relation to Xi and other members of the new all-star foreign policy team could also be of interest.

Xi, the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, is expected to continue presiding over the party’s foreign affairs leading group in charge of policymaking.

Analysts are divided about whether Wang, who does not hold a party rank, will be able to take part in that leading group. But he would be working with a team of senior party leaders with extensive foreign affairs experience – including Politburo Standing Committee members Wang Yang and Wang Huning, and Politburo member Yang Jiechi.

At Saturday morning’s meeting, NPC legislators also approved a plan to overhaul the central government structure, aiming to cut bureaucracy, improve efficiency and end turf wars.

They also reconfirmed Xi as head of the state’s nominal military ruling commission, which is almost certain to mirror the party’s top brass line-up.

Past votes for vice-presidents:

Li Yuanchao (2013)

For: 2,839 Against: 80 Abstentions: 37

Xi Jinping (2008)

For: 2,919 Against: 28 Abstentions: 17

Zeng Qinghong (2003)

For: 2,578 Against: 177 Abstentions: 190