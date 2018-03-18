Taiwanese writer Li Ao dies, aged 82
PUBLISHED : Sunday, 18 March, 2018, 12:44pm
UPDATED : Sunday, 18 March, 2018, 12:44pm
Related topics
The Taiwanese writer and social commentator, Li Ao, has died of brain cancer at the age of 82.
He passed away in a Taiwan hospital on Sunday morning, the Central News Agency reported.
A vocal critic of both the Kuomintang and the Democratic Progressive Party, Li was diagnosed with a brain tumour three years ago and his condition worsened in January, his family were quoted as saying in previous media reports.
Li told reporters in February he knew his time was limited because of the severity of his illness.
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
You may also like
Hi-tech ideas that help you save water – and the planet
In partnership with: HKT PREMIER
Comments: