Taiwanese writer Li Ao dies, aged 82

The Taiwanese writer and social commentator, Li Ao, has died of brain cancer at the age of 82.

He passed away in a Taiwan hospital on Sunday morning, the Central News Agency reported.

A vocal critic of both the Kuomintang and the Democratic Progressive Party, Li was diagnosed with a brain tumour three years ago and his condition worsened in January, his family were quoted as saying in previous media reports.

Li told reporters in February he knew his time was limited because of the severity of his illness.