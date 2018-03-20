Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is this morning conducting a press conference to mark the end of the National People’s Congress.

It has been an unusually long session resulting in many significant changes, including the constitutional revision to remove presidential term limits, a sweeping plan to restructure the State Council and the appointment of many new figures to top government posts.

Of course, the most eye-catching changes in personnel are Vice-President Wang Qishan, who is making a political comeback and is expected to act as point man with Washington; Vice-Premier Liu He’s key economic policymaking role; Yi Gang’s appointment as the new central bank governor and Yang Xiaodu heading a new anti-graft super agency.

The South China Morning Post will bring you live coverage of the press conference starting at 10.30am local time (GMT +8).