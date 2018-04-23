Chinese police have accused fugitive Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui of enlisting two men, including a Chinese Canadian, to forge more than 30 government and Communist Party documents on diplomacy and espionage.

The two suspected accomplices were brothers and detained separately in February, with one brother picked up in Guangdong province and the other in Hunan, Chongqing police said on Monday.

The police claimed Guo commissioned the documents to bolster his asylum application in the United States.

Some of the documents were made public when Guo presented them at a press conference at Washington’s National Press Club in October while others were reported by US online news outlet the Washington Free Beacon, Chongqing police said.

Guo’s lawyer, the Washington Free Beacon and the Canadian embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Post could not independently verify the authenticity of the documents in question.

Guo, 51, left mainland China in 2013 and, despite his tensions with Beijing, maintains a high-profile lifestyle in New York, living in a US$67 million, 9,000 sq ft flat overlooking Central Park.

He has made a series of claims and corruption allegations without offering proof against senior Chinese officials, particularly in the lead-up to the Communist Party’s five-yearly political reshuffle last year.

The allegations centre on Wang Qishan, then the party’s antigraft tsar and a close ally of President Xi Jinping. Wang become vice-president last month.

He claims to have a wealth of evidence of corruption among China’s state leaders and has also released some documents that purport to reveal Beijing’s controversial foreign policies.

They include a document that says Chinese authorities secretly sent dozens of spies to the US.

Chongqing police claimed on Monday that the document, which was released at the National Press Club, was a fake concocted by the brothers, whom Guo had allegedly been paying US$4,000 a month since August.

The police also accused the Washington Free Beacon of citing two other fake documents, including one detailing Beijing’s alleged support for Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons development.

The younger brother was aged 41 and was a Canadian citizen living in China. The other brother is a resident of Canada and had lived there most of the time, according to the police.

The Ministry of Public Security designated police in the megacity to take the lead in the case, detaining the brothers on February 18.

In a videoed confession the brothers admitted Guo paid them to fake classified documents, including one purportedly issued by the party’s National Security Commission on the Occupy Central protests in Hong Kong in September 2014.

A police spokesman said the authorities would work with US law enforcement over the documents.

“We believe US law enforcement will not tolerate such criminal behaviour,” he said.

“The police will firmly safeguard the political security of the country, and defend national interests.”

The accusations on Monday were part of Beijing’s massive year-long campaign to discredit Guo, which has included lodging an Interpol red notice for Guo and opening an investigation into sexual assault allegations. The alleged victim lodged a civil suit in New York in September demanding US$140 million in compensation, which the victim’s New York-based lawyer said could derail Guo’s asylum application.

There is no extradition treaty between the US and China, and any attempt repatriate a Chinese fugitive from the United States would have to be the product of bilateral talks.

It is unclear if Beijing and Washington are in talks over the matter.

The New York Times reported last week that Elliott Broidy, a top Republican fundraiser, planned to prod the administration of US President Donald Trump to extradite Guo to the United Arab Emirates, where Guo has a business dispute.

Citing a memo by Broidy, the report said the Emiratis might then agree to deliver Guo to China because they believed Guo owed US$3 billion to Emirati investment funds. In exchange, the Chinese might pay off that debt, Broidy wrote.

Broidy has denied the report.

Guo also met former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, according to images Guo posted on his Twitter account in October.

Guo claimed to have had a 3½-hour dinner with Bannon, and had asked for his approval to post those pictures.

The Twitter post came a month after Bannon was reported to have met Wang Qishan in Beijing.