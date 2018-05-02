Liu Xia, widow of dissident and Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, says she is ready to “die at home” in protest after being kept under house arrest for years and unable to leave China, according to her friend and exiled Chinese writer Liao Yiwu.

Liao, who lives in Berlin, wrote in an open letter on Monday that Liu Xia had told him this during a phone conversation that day.

The letter was published on Wednesday by US-based human rights website China Change, which also carried an audio recording of an earlier phone conversation between Liao and Liu from April 8.

“There is nothing I fear now. If I can’t leave, I’ll just die at home. Xiaobo has already left, there is nothing in this world for me. Dying is easier than living – there is nothing simpler for me than to protest with death,” Liao quoted Liu as saying during the phone call on Monday.

The exiled writer said he was shocked by Liu’s reaction, and the phone call prompted him to release a recording of their earlier conversation, with her consent.

Last week, German ambassador to China Michael Clauss and the US renewed calls for Liu to be released from house arrest and allowed to travel overseas, as hopes fade that she will be able to leave.

Liu, a 57-year-old poet, painter and photographer, has been under house arrest since 2010, but has never been charged with any offence by the Chinese authorities. Overseas appeals for her release peaked in July last year after her husband died of liver cancer in custody.

In the audio clip of her phone call with Liao from April 8, Liu is emotional and can be heard crying. She tells Liao she is ready to leave China and already has her bags packed.

He plays her a Jewish folk song from the second world war, Dona, Dona by Aaron Zeitlin, down the line and calls out her name when it finishes.

Under tight watch, widow Liu Xia marks grave-sweeping day with private tribute to Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo

Liao said on Wednesday that he released the audio recording because he wanted the world to hear Liu’s distress.

“German Chancellor [Angela] Merkel is coming [to China] soon. We want as many organisations and individuals to hear Liu Xia’s own voice,” Liao said.

He said Liu told him on Monday that the Chinese government had repeatedly promised that “she would be allowed to leave but there has been no progress, only stalling”.

“We have kept quiet for too long, so this time we must achieve our goal [to secure Liu’s release],” Liao said.

China named as ‘force of instability’ in US human rights report

Liu Xiaobo died aged 61 in a Liaoning hospital on July 13, becoming the first Nobel Peace Prize winner to die in custody since German pacifist Carl von Ossietzky in 1938. He was awarded the prize in 2010 while in jail and was represented by an empty chair at the ceremony in Oslo.

The human rights activist was jailed for 11 years in 2009 on subversion charges after co-authoring a petition known as Charter 08 calling for sweeping political reforms in China.

Liu Xia’s friends have said she has been cut off from the outside world since her husband’s death, and is taking medication for depression.