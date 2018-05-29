Donald Trump ‘to hit US$50 billion of Chinese imports with 25 per cent tariffs and restrict investment in US high-tech industries’
The move aims to halt the transfer of ‘industrially significant’ technologies to China, part of an effort to force Beijing to grant US companies easier access to Chinese markets
US President Donald Trump will slap 25 per cent tariffs on US$50 billion of Chinese imports and restrict investment in the American high-tech industry, a White House statement suggested Tuesday.
“To protect our national security, the United States will implement specific investment restrictions and enhanced export controls for Chinese persons and entities related to the acquisition of industrially significant technology,” the announcement said.
It said the action would be based on the recommendations of the US Trade Representative’s office, which had previously named the 25 per cent figure. Details will be announced by June 30 and go into effect “shortly thereafter”, the White House said.
The action is part of “multiple steps to protect domestic technology and intellectual property from certain discriminatory and burdensome trade practices by China”, the White House said.
It runs counter to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s statement last week that Washington was putting trade action “on hold”, and comes during ongoing talks between China and the US.
It is entirely possible, given the swiftness with which Trump changes tack on international issues, that negotiations will stop the tariffs from being implemented.
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will visit China from June 2-4, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, without giving further details.
That meeting will be the third round of bilateral talks between Trump’s top economic advisers and China’s chief negotiator in the trade dispute, Vice-Premier Liu He.
Those earlier rounds of talks led to a joint statement released by the White House on May 19, touting “a consensus” reached on “taking effective measures to substantially reduce” the trade imbalance.
A day later, Mnuchin said Trump’s government had put its punitive tariff plan “on hold while we try to execute the framework” agreement on reducing China’s trade surplus with the US, pegged at US$375 billion in 2017.
