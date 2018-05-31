China to crack down on fraud in scandal-hit scientific research

China has issued new guidelines to enforce academic integrity in science, including plans to “record and assess” the conduct of scientists and institutions and punish anyone guilty of misconduct, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The guidelines, released on Wednesday by the ruling Communist Party and the State Council, or cabinet, prohibit plagiarism, fabrication of data and research conclusions, ghostwriting and peer review manipulation, according to Xinhua.

Scandals in recent years involving faked research, plagiarism and problematic peer review standards have dented China’s reputation as a growing force in the world of scientific research.

Chinese PhD scholar accused of plagiarism takes Peking University to court

Xinhua said China would build a “scientific integrity mechanism” to drive innovation while maintaining zero tolerance for severe academic dishonesty.

“Anyone who violates the integrity rules will be held accountable by law,” it said, citing a document issued by the party and government.

“Those who are found to have committed academic misconduct will be banned from teaching or doing any kind of research work in government-run schools and scientific institutions. Their research grants will be cancelled and honours revoked, according to the guidelines,” it said.

The Ministry of Science and Technology would take responsibility for coordinating and managing the effort in scientific fields, while the state-run Chinese Academy of Social Sciences would do so in social sciences.

Chinese scientist retracts research hailed as gene editing breakthrough

Xinhua said the science ministry planned to build “a journal warning mechanism to put any domestic or international academic journals that ignore academic quality while seeking high payments onto a blacklist”.

Papers published in such journals would not be recognised in any kind of assessment, it said.

The guidelines also aimed to change the standards by which scientists were evaluated so that integrity became a key factor, rather than just the production of papers, patents, titles, projects and the collection of honours, it said.