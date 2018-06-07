US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said his department will end sanctions against embattled Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE, resolving one issue that has increased tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Speaking in a CNBC interview, Ross said the deal includes a US$1 billion penalty against ZTE and a US-selected compliance team to be embedded at the company to prevent further violations of the sort that prompted the Commerce Department to cut ZTE off from its US suppliers.

The settlement also requires ZTE to put US$400 million in escrow to cover any future violations and change its board of directors and executive team within a month.

“We are literally embedding a compliance department of our choosing into the company to monitor it going forward. They will pay for those people but the people will report to the new chairman,” Ross said in the interview.

“This is a pretty strict settlement,” Ross added. “The strictest and largest settlement fine that has ever been brought by the Commerce Department against any violator of export controls.”

ZTE has figured into a larger web of bilateral tensions that have the potential to break out into an all-out trade war. US President Donald Trump came under criticism for announcing last month that he would reverse the ban, with some lawmakers warning that payments do not address security concerns over Chinese telecommunications equipment.

Lawmakers including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have accused Trump of dangling a ZTE reprieve as a way to convince Beijing to offer concessions that would allow the president to call off punitive tariffs on Chinese imports set to take effect next week.

For example, a report commissioned by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission in April calls out ZTE for state-sponsored corporate espionage.

“In the case of Chinese national champions, [government support] appears to include officially sanctioned or officially conducted corporate espionage designed to improve the competitiveness of Chinese firms while potentially advancing other government interests,” the report said.

“Huawei, [ZTE], and Lenovo are three Chinese ICT companies that exhibit some of these characteristics.”





In April, Ross’s department re-activated sanctions against ZTE, claiming that ZTE had been making false statements about measures the company had agreed to take against employees running a unit that was doing business with Iran in violation of sanctions.

The sanctions have prevented ZTE from receiving semiconductors and other components from suppliers including Qualcomm, Intel and Micron Technology, optical component suppliers Maynard, Acacia, Oclaro and Lumentum, as well as software suppliers Microsoft and Oracle, among others.

Before April 16, a settlement with Washington keeping the ban from going into effect had been in place since March 2017, after ZTE agreed to punish those responsible for covering up its sales to Iran and pay about two-thirds of a US$1.2 billion penalty.

Those sales of “hundreds of millions of [US] dollars” worth of routers, microprocessors and servers to Iranian entities violated the US’s Export Administration Act of 1979, according to the original complaint against ZTE.

“ZTE made false statements to the US Government when they were originally caught and put on the Entity List, made false statements during the reprieve it was given, and made false statements again during its probation,” Ross said in April, when his department reactivated the sanctions.

“The provision of false statements to the US government, despite repeated protestations from the company that it has engaged in a sustained effort to turn the page on past misdeeds, is indicative of a company incapable of being, or unwilling to be, a reliable and trustworthy recipient of US-origin goods,” the commerce department said.