US President Donald Trump confirmed his plan to slap punitive tariffs on goods from China that “contain industrially significant technologies” as part of his effort to close a bilateral trade gap and force Beijing to change the way it acquires US technology.

The announcement sparked an immediate response from Beijing, which said it will retaliate with punitive tariffs on an equivalent volume of US products and that Trump’s move invalidates recent high-level negotiations aimed at averting a trade war.

The US will put a 25 per cent tariff on US$50 billion worth of annual imports from China, including “goods related to China’s Made in China 2025 strategic plan to dominate the emerging high-technology industries that will drive future economic growth for China, but hurt economic growth for the United States and many other countries”, Trump said in an official White House statement.





Made in China 2025 refers to Beijing’s industrial policy of subsidising domestic companies developing strategic advanced technologies, including robotics and artificial intelligence.

China has “long been engaging in several unfair practices related to the acquisition of American intellectual property and technology. These practices … harm our economic and national security and deepen our already massive trade imbalance with China,” the president said.

Trump’s announcement follows up on pledges he has made since he campaigned for office in 2016 to address the long-running trade deficit the US has had with China. That gap rose to a record $375 billion last year and amounted to US$119 billion in the first four months of 2018, according to US government data.

In response to Trump’s announcement, China's Ministry of Commerce said it will take "strong and forceful" measures to hit back, vowing to "immediately" impose duties of "the same scale and same intensity" on US products.

"All the previous agreements reached through talks will become invalid", the Chinese ministry said in the statement on its website. "China doesn't want to engage in a trade war, but in face of the shortsighted acts from the US side...China is forced to take strong and forceful measures to hit back," it said.

The ministry added that a trade war is not in line with global interest and Beijing called upon all countries take common actions to "firmly stop such outdated and backward behaviour and defend the common interest of human beings".

Trump has bipartisan support among lawmakers to take measures that would curtail acquisition of US technology by Chinese interests as many of them see such transfers as strengthening China’s military capabilities. Some technology sought by Chinese investors have military applications, the US Defence Department warned in a report published last year.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has led investigations into the trade and investment practices Trump has targeted.

A nearly 200-page USTR report published in March alleges, among other things, that these policies “deprive U.S. companies of the ability to set market-based terms in licensing and other technology related negotiations with Chinese companies and undermine US companies’ control over their technology in China”.

Still, some in the US corporate sector are condemning Trump’s decision to address trade imbalances and investment restrictions through unilateral tariff measures.

“We urge both governments to sit down and negotiate a solution to these important issues. American companies want solutions, not sanctions. Tariffs will not solve these problems, but will harm American economic interests and jobs,” US-China Business Council (USCBC) President John Frisbie said in an announcement.

“Rather than inflicting damage on ourselves, we should be seeking ways to address the problems with China.

“Pursuing pragmatic outcomes in coordination with other like-minded trading partners is a better approach than going it alone and exposing American workers, farmers, and companies to retaliation.”

The announcement Friday did not say when the tariffs would take effect.